Zomato, Swiggy pay gig works ₹100cr amid NYE orders surge
What's the story
Food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy, along with quick commerce start-ups like Blinkit and Zepto, have paid over ₹100 crore to gig workers on New Year's Eve (NYE). The payout is a 30-40% jump from a regular business day when the total amount paid would be around ₹60-70 crore. This surge comes despite some worker unions calling for a nationwide strike against food delivery and quick commerce companies.
Order surge
Record high orders on NYSE
Deepinder Goyal, Group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, revealed that they delivered over "75 lakh orders on NYE." He emphasized that this was an organic increase in line with the usual higher incentives for NYE. Goyal clarified in a social media post that while there are higher incentives on NYE than usual days, yesterday wasn't different from past NYE days.
Strike impact
Strike had zero impact on order volumes
Executives from various companies confirmed to Moneycontrol that their businesses were "zero impacted" by the strike call. They said the payments made to these delivery workers were at an all-time high. One top executive said, "The strike had zero impact on order volumes. In fact, we delivered record volumes on NYE because of which total payouts, across food and quick commerce, crossed ₹100 crore on a single day."