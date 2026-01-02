Zomato, Swiggy pay gig works ₹100cr amid NYE orders surge

Deepinder Goyal , Group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, revealed that they delivered over "75 lakh orders on NYE." He emphasized that this was an organic increase in line with the usual higher incentives for NYE. Goyal clarified in a social media post that while there are higher incentives on NYE than usual days, yesterday wasn't different from past NYE days.

Strike impact

Strike had zero impact on order volumes

Executives from various companies confirmed to Moneycontrol that their businesses were "zero impacted" by the strike call. They said the payments made to these delivery workers were at an all-time high. One top executive said, "The strike had zero impact on order volumes. In fact, we delivered record volumes on NYE because of which total payouts, across food and quick commerce, crossed ₹100 crore on a single day."