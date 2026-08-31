Why Zomato is firing around 250 employees in Hyderabad
What's the story
Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, is shutting down its customer support operations in Hyderabad, as per The Economic Times. The move will lead to the layoff of around 250 employees. The decision was communicated to employees today and is part of a restructuring process. The company has been shifting more of its customer support work to external partners over the past six months.
Strategic shift
Decision part of larger review of customer support operations
The decision to shut the Hyderabad center is part of a larger review of Zomato's customer support operating model and organizational requirements.
The company is now focusing on consolidating its in-house operations at its headquarters.
This move comes as Zomato looks to improve operational efficiency and optimize costs in a competitive food delivery market.
Employee support
Affected employees to be offered severance packages
The affected employees in Hyderabad will be offered severance packages as well as help in finding new jobs. This is in line with Zomato's strategy of outsourcing more of its customer support functions.