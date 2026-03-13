Zomato's new cloud kitchen 'Rival' serves health-focused meals
Business
Zomato just rolled out "Rival," its latest cloud kitchen in Gurugram, teaming up with Massive Restaurants to offer meals for the health-conscious crowd.
The menu is packed with high-protein shakes (think plant-based, whey, and yeast) plus salads and coffee.
This launch fits CEO Deepinder Goyal's plan to work alongside existing restaurants instead of competing head-to-head.
Rival currently operates in select Gurugram locations
"Rival" is currently only in select Gurugram spots, with plans to expand if it clicks with customers.
The timing is interesting: India's restaurant scene is facing LPG shortages due to global tensions, which could impact food deliveries.
Still, Zomato's betting big on the $39 billion wellness market as more people look for nutritious meal options.