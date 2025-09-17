Zomato's train food service now available onMakeMyTrip
Zomato and MakeMyTrip have rolled out "Food on Train," a service that lets you order food from 40,000+ restaurants and get it delivered right to your train seat at over 130 stations across India.
No more settling for boring pantry car food—now you can pick what you actually want while traveling.
How to order
Just download the MakeMyTrip app, enter your PNR, and pre-book meals up to seven days before your journey.
Prices for Zomato's general train food service start at ₹149 plus a small delivery fee, and you can track or cancel orders anytime.
Over 4 million meals served since launch
Whether you're craving breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks, there's something for everyone.
Since launching in late 2024, Zomato has already served over four million train meals.
Compared to old-school pantry cars or platform vendors, this service gives travelers way more restaurant options—at both big cities and smaller stops alike.