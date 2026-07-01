Zostel Oyo 7% stake dispute returns to Delhi High Court

Zostel seeks interim relief in appeal

Recently, Zostel asked the court for interim relief to secure its claim until there is a final decision.

Oyo responded that it will follow a previous court order: if Zostel wins, Zostel will either get its shares or the cash equivalent.

The case has bounced around: an arbitrator once sided with Zostel, but the high court later overturned that because key terms were not finalized.

Now, Zostel is appealing and hoping for a different outcome this time.