Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry says AI accelerates cybersecurity bug detection
Business
Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking up cybersecurity by finding software flaws far more quickly than before.
At the Zenith Live conference, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry shared that bugs which used to hide for years can now be spotted far more quickly.
It's a big leap for anyone worried about digital safety.
Companies must patch vulnerabilities quickly
While this speedy detection is awesome, it also means companies have to patch vulnerabilities quickly, before hackers get a chance.
Zscaler got early access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model, which uncovered hidden issues in its own software.
Chaudhry even said Mythos outperformed OpenAI's latest tools, showing how fierce the competition is in AI-powered security.