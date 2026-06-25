Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry says AI accelerates cybersecurity bug detection Business Jun 25, 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking up cybersecurity by finding software flaws far more quickly than before.

At the Zenith Live conference, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry shared that bugs which used to hide for years can now be spotted far more quickly.

It's a big leap for anyone worried about digital safety.