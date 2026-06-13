Zuckerberg: teams of 12 can advance AI despite $100 million offers
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg believes you don't need a massive team to shake up the world of artificial intelligence.
On the No Priors podcast, he said even a group as small as 12 people can make real progress in AI.
This comes after Meta made waves by offering huge salaries, sometimes over $100 million, to attract top talent and compete with tech giants like Google and OpenAI.
Sam Altman says Meta paid bonuses
Zuckerberg's approach follows some drama in the industry, with OpenAI's Sam Altman revealing that Meta was handing out major signing bonuses and high pay, triggering a talent war in the tech industry.
Still, Zuckerberg is optimistic that small groups can push innovation forward.
He also talked about Biohub, his nonprofit using AI to tackle healthcare challenges, though he admits finding enough skilled researchers and resources isn't always easy.