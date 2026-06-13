Zuckerberg: teams of 12 can advance AI despite $100 million offers Business Jun 13, 2026

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg believes you don't need a massive team to shake up the world of artificial intelligence.

On the No Priors podcast, he said even a group as small as 12 people can make real progress in AI.

This comes after Meta made waves by offering huge salaries, sometimes over $100 million, to attract top talent and compete with tech giants like Google and OpenAI.