Zurich plans 1,000-strong Hyderabad hub for AI and cyber insurance
Zurich Insurance is growing its tech presence in India, planning to grow the headcount in Hyderabad to about 1,000 employees by mid-2028.
The focus? Building smarter AI tools and boosting cyber insurance to tackle new digital risks.
This move follows Zurich's acquisition of British insurer Beazley, showing it's serious about leading the cyber insurance game, with Hyderabad at the heart of it.
Zurich's Hyderabad teams testing new tech
Cara Morton, CEO of global businesses and operations at Zurich Insurance Group, says AI is key for stopping cyber threats and making claims smoother.
Teams in Hyderabad are already testing out new tech projects that fit into Zurich's global plans.
According to Global Head Amit Kalra, local talent is helping Zurich move faster and stay ahead in specialty insurance, especially as demand for protection against complex online risks keeps rising.