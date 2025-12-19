Zydus brings advanced cancer tests to India
Zydus Lifesciences has entered into an exclusive agreement with US-based Myriad Genetics to launch three next-gen cancer tests in India: MyRisk(r) Hereditary Cancer Test, MyChoice(r) HRD Plus, and Prolaris(r) Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test.
With the agreement announced on December 19, these tests will help doctors spot cancer risks and guide treatment plans more precisely.
What makes these tests special?
MyRisk scans 63 genes to check your inherited risk for over 11 types of cancer and gives you a personal breast cancer risk score.
MyChoice HRD Plus looks for BRCA1/2 mutations and other markers to help ovarian cancer patients get the right therapies.
Prolaris predicts how aggressive prostate tumors might be by analyzing gene activity, helping doctors decide on the best care.
Why does it matter?
These tests are already trusted in North America and Europe.
Now, Indian clinicians can use them too—making personalized cancer care more accessible for people here.