Zydus Lifesciences launches 1st Indian-made eye drug 'Anyra'
Zydus Lifesciences just dropped Anyra—the first Indian-made version of Aflibercept, a key drug for serious eye conditions like diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.
Launched on February 19, 2026, it's aimed at helping people with vision issues linked to diabetes and other retinal disorders.
Making treatment affordable and accessible
Anyra is set to make treatment for vision-threatening diseases more affordable and easier to get, especially for India's huge diabetic population.
Zydus says the launch will expand access and affordability.
Dr. Sharvil P Patel from Zydus called this launch "a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India," highlighting its potential impact.
Competing with international brands
While Anyra will compete with big international brands like Eylea (from Regeneron and Bayer), Samsung Bioepis's Opuviz, and Amgen's Pavblu, its local focus could give it an edge for Indian patients who need reliable access to these treatments.