Zydus Lifesciences Q4 revenue ₹7,587 cr and profit ₹1,592.9 cr

Zydus Lifesciences plans buyback ₹1 dividend

Thanks to this solid performance, Zydus is planning a share buyback of up to ₹1,100 crore at ₹1,150 per share and has proposed a final dividend of ₹1 per share for fiscal 2026 (pending shareholder approval).

For the full year, net profit grew 15% to ₹5,456.4 crore and revenue reached ₹27,148.4 crore.

Managing Director Sharvil Patel highlighted their focus on integrating acquisitions and keeping quality high for steady growth moving forward.