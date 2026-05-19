Zydus Lifesciences Q4 revenue ₹7,587 cr and profit ₹1,592.9 cr
Zydus Lifesciences just shared its numbers for the fourth quarter ending March 2026: net profit jumped to ₹1,592.9 crore, marking a 14.6% rise from last year.
Revenue also climbed 16.2%, hitting ₹7,587 crore.
The consumer wellness segment was the real MVP here, with revenue soaring to ₹1,463.3 crore from ₹908.1 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences plans buyback ₹1 dividend
Thanks to this solid performance, Zydus is planning a share buyback of up to ₹1,100 crore at ₹1,150 per share and has proposed a final dividend of ₹1 per share for fiscal 2026 (pending shareholder approval).
For the full year, net profit grew 15% to ₹5,456.4 crore and revenue reached ₹27,148.4 crore.
Managing Director Sharvil Patel highlighted their focus on integrating acquisitions and keeping quality high for steady growth moving forward.