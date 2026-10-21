Zydus Lifesciences receives FDA approval for estradiol and levonorgestrel patch
Business
Zydus Lifesciences just got US Food and Drug Administration approval for its estradiol and levonorgestrel patch, aimed at easing tough menopause symptoms and helping prevent bone loss after menopause.
As a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT), Zydus will have the US market to itself for 180 days when it launches.
Zydus to make Climara Pro generic
The patch will be produced at Zydus's Moraiya facility near Ahmedabad.
It's a generic version of Climara Pro, which had annual sales of about $45.7 million in the US market.
This marks another milestone for Zydus, now celebrating 458 drug approvals out of 516 applications, definitely a big step forward for its portfolio.