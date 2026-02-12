Zydus Lifesciences settles US patent dispute with $120 million payment
Zydus Lifesciences just settled a big US patent dispute with Astellas Pharma by agreeing to pay $120 million. The clash was over Myrbetriq (Mirabegron), a popular bladder disorder drug.
Thanks to this deal, Zydus can keep selling its generic version in the US until September 2027—so no sudden changes for folks relying on the medicine.
Settlement ends ongoing legal battles
As part of the agreement, Zydus will also pay a licensing fee for each unit sold during this period (though exact details aren't public).
This settlement wraps up legal battles that were already underway, including a 2025 court decision in Delaware, and saves both companies from a drawn-out jury trial.
For context, Lupin—another Indian pharma company—recently made a similar deal with Astellas, paying $90 million to keep its own generic on shelves.