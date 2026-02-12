Zydus Lifesciences settles US patent dispute with $120 million payment

Settlement ends ongoing legal battles

As part of the agreement, Zydus will also pay a licensing fee for each unit sold during this period (though exact details aren't public).

This settlement wraps up legal battles that were already underway, including a 2025 court decision in Delaware, and saves both companies from a drawn-out jury trial.

For context, Lupin—another Indian pharma company—recently made a similar deal with Astellas, paying $90 million to keep its own generic on shelves.