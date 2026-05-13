Zydus Lifesciences to buy Assertio for ₹1,592cr and add Rolvedon

Assertio will be delisted from Nasdaq

The deal wraps up by Q2 2026 and means Assertio will be delisted from Nasdaq. Their earlier merger with Garda is off the table since Zydus's offer didn't need extra financing or regulatory hurdles.

Assertio brings a mix of oncology, neurology, and pain management drugs, built through deals and acquisitions, which fits right into Zydus's global strategy.

As Dr. Sharvil Patel (Zydus MD) puts it, this step supports its goal of expanding specialty medicines worldwide.