Zydus Lifesciences to buy Assertio for ₹1,592cr and add Rolvedon
Zydus Lifesciences has agreed to acquire Assertio Holdings Inc., a US pharmaceutical company, for about ₹1,592 crore ($166.4 million).
Assertio's board called Zydus's offer a "Superior Proposal," choosing it over their previous merger plans with Garda Therapeutics.
This move would add Assertio's FDA-approved cancer drug Rolvedon to Zydus's portfolio: Rolvedon helps protect adult chemotherapy patients from dangerous infections.
Assertio will be delisted from Nasdaq
The deal wraps up by Q2 2026 and means Assertio will be delisted from Nasdaq. Their earlier merger with Garda is off the table since Zydus's offer didn't need extra financing or regulatory hurdles.
Assertio brings a mix of oncology, neurology, and pain management drugs, built through deals and acquisitions, which fits right into Zydus's global strategy.
As Dr. Sharvil Patel (Zydus MD) puts it, this step supports its goal of expanding specialty medicines worldwide.