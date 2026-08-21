Zydus Lifesciences wins FDA approval to sell ascorbic acid injection
Business
Zydus Lifesciences just scored US Food and Drug Administration approval to sell its generic ascorbic acid injection in the US a treatment for scurvy when oral vitamin C isn't an option.
The injection will be available in two strengths and is made at its Gujarat facility.
Zydus gets Competitive Generic Therapy tag
This approval gives Zydus a shot at 180 days of exclusive sales, since the drug got a Competitive Generic Therapy tag.
For context, the original version pulled in $11.6 million in US sales in the 12 months ended June 2026.
Even with a recent dip in profits, Zydus's stock is up over 20% this year, so things are looking pretty solid overall.