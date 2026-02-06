Zydus Lifesciences's sickle cell drug gets USFDA's orphan designation

Desidustat has already completed Phase II study

With this designation, Zydus gets perks like tax breaks, waived fees, and seven years of exclusive marketing if Desidustat is approved.

They've already wrapped up a Phase II study on the drug's safety and effectiveness, which will be published in a medical journal.

Even though the company's stock dipped after the news, this step could open new doors for both Zydus and people living with sickle cell.