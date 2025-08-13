Next Article
Zydus Lifesciences's stock jumps 2% on robust Q1 numbers
Zydus Lifesciences's stock climbed over 2% on Wednesday, landing it among the top performers on the Nifty Next 50.
The boost came right after the company posted impressive numbers for April-June 2025, with both revenue and profit seeing solid growth compared to last year.
Revenue up by nearly 6% YoY
For Q1 FY25, Zydus reported revenue of ₹6,573.7 crore (up from ₹6,207.5 crore last year) and net profit jumped to ₹1,486.6 crore.
Earnings per share also nudged up a bit.
This steady financial growth has investors feeling upbeat about Zydus's future in the pharma world—and it shows in how quickly the stock price reacted today.