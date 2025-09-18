Next Article
Zydus Wellness announces 1:5 stock split: What it means
Business
Zydus Wellness just announced a 1:5 stock split—so every old ₹10 share is now five ₹2 shares.
The goal? Make it easier for regular folks to buy in and boost trading activity.
The updated price kicks in from September 18.
The company's stock has been on a rise
A stock split does not change the total value of your investment; you'll just own more shares at a lower price each.
Zydus Wellness, which owns brands like Sugar Free and Everyuth, has been on a roll—its stock jumped nearly 62% in the last six months and is up over 31% so far in 2025.