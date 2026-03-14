Zydus's CKD anemia treatment gets nod in China

This pill isn't just another treatment: it's shown real results in Chinese trials, boosting hemoglobin better than placebo and helping patients keep those levels steady over time. Plus, it improves iron metabolism and tackles a huge need: over 120 million people in China have CKD.

The drug will be integrated into CMS's existing kidney treatment portfolio

Desidustat is taken by mouth (no injections!), making life easier for people with CKD.

It also fits right into CMS's lineup alongside their existing kidney drug Velphoro.

With expert networks ready to help doctors adopt it quickly, Desidustat could make a real difference for patients who want simpler treatment options.