Zydus's Keytruda rival matches in study: What to know
Business
Zydus Lifesciences just scored a win with its cancer drug biosimilar, FYB206, which matched Keytruda in a key study.
This means Zydus can now apply to the USFDA to bring their version to the US.
What this means for patients
Zydus agreed with the USFDA in early 2025 on a streamlined clinical strategy, hoping to enter the North American market after Keytruda's exclusivity ends, subject to regulatory approval (the drug made $31.6 billion globally in 2025!).
Since pembrolizumab is used for several types of cancer, this could be a pretty big deal for patients looking for more choices.