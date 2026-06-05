CBSE receives more than 70,000 verification, re-evaluation applications

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has received more than 70,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 exam results. The Ministry of Education announced on Friday that a total of 7,314 applications were received for mark verification and another 63,119 for re-evaluation. The process was launched on June 2 amid technical glitches and payment failures reported by students.

Cybersecurity measures Portal withstood DDoS attack on June 3 Despite a massive Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack on June 3, the CBSE's grievance redressal portal remained operational. The Education Ministry said that nearly 3.8 million packets were involved in the attack, but timely intervention by technical teams ensured security. The portal had received about 1.5 million requests within two minutes of its launch on June 2, prompting it to block over 100,000 unauthorized access attempts.

Security protocols Emergency security measures taken before launch Before the launch of the verification and re-evaluation portal, CBSE announced it had undertaken a series of emergency security measures. These included penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and load/stress testing with expert cybersecurity support. The system was fortified with Web Application Firewall (WAF) protection, DDoS mitigation tools, secure authentication controls, audit logging capabilities, and continuous monitoring systems.

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