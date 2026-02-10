CBSE unveils new On-Screen Marking system for class 12 evaluations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the upcoming Class 12 board examinations beginning on February 17, according to Hindustan Times. The move is aimed at improving "efficiency and transparency" in the evaluation process. CBSE conducts these exams annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.

Evaluation advantages Faster evaluations with wider teacher participation CBSE's examination controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj, emphasized the benefits of OSM in a letter to school principals. The digital marking system is expected to eliminate totalling errors, automate coordination processes, and reduce manual intervention. It will also enable faster evaluations with wider teacher participation, enabling them to "remain in their schools and continue regular duties."

Infrastructure requirements Transition to digital evaluation The board said the shift to digital evaluation will save transportation time and costs. It will also enable teachers from all CBSE-affiliated schools globally to participate in the evaluation process. To prepare for this change, CBSE has asked schools to set up necessary infrastructure such as computer labs with public static IPs and devices running on Windows OS 8 or higher with at least 4GB RAM.

Transition assistance CBSE to assist schools in transition CBSE will assist schools in the transition by allowing teachers with Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) IDs to log in and familiarize themselves with the system. The board plans to conduct multiple dry runs, organize training programs, release instructional videos, and set up a call center for technical issues. Detailed instructions for each stage of implementation will be issued separately to ensure timely action by all stakeholders.

