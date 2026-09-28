Exempt Class-6 students from third language policy: SC directs CBSE
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to extend the exemption granted to students of classes VII, VIII, and IX under the three-language formula to Class VI. The decision was taken by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The court overruled the government's stand against the exemption. It had claimed that nearly 99% of schools under the CBSE were ready to implement the policy.
Policy details
Transitional arrangement for students
The court said Class 6 students should have the same "comfort" extended to students of Class 7 and directed that the policy be implemented for them from April 1, 2027.
Under the transitional framework mandated by the court, students will continue learning a third language but won't be required to take the Class X Board examination in it.
Their promotion or certification also won't be stalled due to this subject.
Legal challenge
Hearing petitions against CBSE circular
The court's decision came while hearing petitions against a CBSE circular from May 15, 2026.
The circular had aligned the CBSE scheme of studies with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF-SE).
It mandated three languages in Classes VI-IX, including at least two native Indian languages.
Policy disruption
Petitioners argued academic disruption due to sudden policy change
Petitioners argued that the sudden mandate reversed CBSE's earlier circular of April 9, 2026, which deferred the third-language requirement until 2029-30.
They argued that the sudden policy change caused academic disruption due to a lack of trained teachers and textbooks.
They contended it prejudiced students preparing for board examinations.
The Supreme Court had earlier flagged administrative hurdles over this sudden rollout and suggested a "soft launch" of the new arrangement from 2027 to avoid mid-session changes for students.
Government's stance
Centre's stand on extending exemption
The Centre had opposed extending the exemption to Class VI students, saying most schools were ready.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said nearly all CBSE schools had arrangements in place, with only around 1.2% of schools affected.
The government also assured availability of textbooks and study material under the new policy framework.
CBSE has been directed to file its response within four weeks.