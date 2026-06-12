NEET-UG 2026: NTA introduces extended exam duration, more rough-work pages

Layout changes

Revised layout benefits left-handed candidates

The placement of rough-work pages has also been revised in the NEET-UG 2026 question booklets. Two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two more will be provided at the end. This new layout is particularly beneficial for left-handed candidates, who had earlier found it difficult to use rough-work pages due to their placement, reports stated.