NEET-UG 2026: NTA introduces extended exam duration, more rough-work pages
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced major changes for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, in 2026. The exam duration has been extended to 195 minutes, up from the earlier 180 minutes. The new time frame will allow candidates to take the test from 2:00pm to 5:15pm on June 21, 2026.
Exam structure
Extended duration includes administrative formalities
The extended duration of the NEET-UG 2026 exam also includes mandatory administrative formalities such as attendance signing and invigilation procedures. This change is aimed at ensuring that candidates get the full intended time to attempt their papers without any disruptions. The NTA says these changes are candidate-friendly and help candidates fully utilize their test-taking time without disruptions.
Additional features
More rough-work space for candidates
In addition to the extended exam duration, candidates appearing for NEET-UG 2026 will also get more rough-work space. The number of rough-work pages in the question booklets has been increased from two to four. This extra space is meant to be used for calculations, diagrams, and other workings during the exam.
Layout changes
Revised layout benefits left-handed candidates
The placement of rough-work pages has also been revised in the NEET-UG 2026 question booklets. Two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two more will be provided at the end. This new layout is particularly beneficial for left-handed candidates, who had earlier found it difficult to use rough-work pages due to their placement, reports stated.
Uniformity
Changes applicable to all question papers
The revised rough-work page layout will be applicable across all question papers of NEET-UG 2026, including those in regional languages. This uniformity ensures that every candidate, irrespective of their language preference, benefits from these changes. The NTA hopes that these modifications will enhance the overall exam experience for candidates and help them perform better on test day.
Twitter Post
NTA's notice announcing candidate-friendly changes for NEET (UG)-2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is committed to ensuring that NEET (UG)-2026 examination is conducted in a manner that is fair, secure and responsive to the needs of candidates. As part of this effort, a few candidate-friendly changes have been introduced for NEET (UG) 2026,… pic.twitter.com/eRw2KyleIU— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026