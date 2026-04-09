LOADING...
Home / News / Career News / Here's what Meta pays its AI engineers
Here's what Meta pays its AI engineers
Meta is offering big salaries to AI talent

Here's what Meta pays its AI engineers

By Mudit Dube
Apr 09, 2026
03:48 pm
What's the story

Meta is shelling out big bucks to hire artificial intelligence (AI) talent, a recent analysis of H-1B visa filings has revealed. The analysis, reviewed by Business Insider, shows that machine learning engineers at Meta can earn as much as $250,000 (₹2.1 crore). The data was collected from over 5,800 H-1B and other visa applications for 2025 and covers compensation across Meta's ecosystem including WhatsApp.

Salary range

Software engineers in machine learning can earn over $250,000

Software engineers working in machine learning and related fields usually earn between $144,000 (₹1.2 crore) and nearly $300,000 (₹2.5 crore). Senior roles can fetch over $250,000 (₹2.1 crore). Core engineering roles have the widest salary ranges with software engineers earning between $124,000 (₹1 crore) and $450,000 (₹3.7 crore), especially those in senior or infrastructure-focused positions.

High earnings

Research roles top Meta's pay structure

Data engineers and data scientists at Meta also rake in a good amount, with salaries reaching close to $300,000 (₹2.5 crore) at higher levels. Research roles are at the top of Meta's pay structure with AI research scientists earning between $163,800 (₹1.3 crore) and $328,000 (₹2.7 crore). Research engineers can make between $124,000 (₹1 crore) and $400,000 (₹3.3 crore), making them some of the highest-paid individual contributors in the tech industry today.

Advertisement

Top earners

UX research and product management also see high compensation

Even user experience research roles can cross $290,000 (₹2.4 crore) at senior levels, emphasizing the growing importance of research in shaping AI-driven products. High pay isn't restricted to engineers and researchers; product managers can earn up to $348,000 (₹2.9 crore), while design leadership roles come close to $340,000 (₹2.8 crore). Business API product marketing managers can make around $269,719 (₹2.2 crore).

Advertisement