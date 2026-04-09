Here's what Meta pays its AI engineers

Meta is shelling out big bucks to hire artificial intelligence (AI) talent, a recent analysis of H-1B visa filings has revealed. The analysis, reviewed by Business Insider, shows that machine learning engineers at Meta can earn as much as $250,000 (₹2.1 crore). The data was collected from over 5,800 H-1B and other visa applications for 2025 and covers compensation across Meta's ecosystem including WhatsApp .

Salary range Software engineers in machine learning can earn over $250,000 Software engineers working in machine learning and related fields usually earn between $144,000 (₹1.2 crore) and nearly $300,000 (₹2.5 crore). Senior roles can fetch over $250,000 (₹2.1 crore). Core engineering roles have the widest salary ranges with software engineers earning between $124,000 (₹1 crore) and $450,000 (₹3.7 crore), especially those in senior or infrastructure-focused positions.

High earnings Research roles top Meta's pay structure Data engineers and data scientists at Meta also rake in a good amount, with salaries reaching close to $300,000 (₹2.5 crore) at higher levels. Research roles are at the top of Meta's pay structure with AI research scientists earning between $163,800 (₹1.3 crore) and $328,000 (₹2.7 crore). Research engineers can make between $124,000 (₹1 crore) and $400,000 (₹3.3 crore), making them some of the highest-paid individual contributors in the tech industry today.

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