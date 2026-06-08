IIT panel clears CBSE re-evaluation portal after security review

Platform transition

CBSE has developed a new system

The IIT review panel member revealed that CBSE has decided not to go ahead with the COEMPT EduTeck platform, which was used for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Instead, student and examination data was transferred to infrastructure directly controlled by the Board. The new system retains functionalities similar to the earlier platform but comes with several security enhancements aimed at strengthening data protection and addressing vulnerabilities identified during the review process.