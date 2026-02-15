You can soon switch between IITs for a semester

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will introduce a cross-campus academic exchange program starting this academic year. This initiative marks the first structured academic exchange across the IIT network. Students will have the opportunity to enroll in courses at different IIT campuses and spend a semester outside their home institute. The program is designed to ease the rigid structure of the Joint Entrance Examination ( JEE )-based system, which traditionally restricted students' academic journey based on their rank.

Curriculum mapping Mapping of curricula underway for credit transfer IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti revealed that curricula are being mapped across multiple programs in various IITs. This mapping will allow students from one IIT to study at another and earn transferable credits. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academics) at IIT Madras, confirmed that credit transfer and student mobility were key topics discussed during a recent meeting of academic deans from all IITs.

Student mobility Addressing concerns about rank integrity and student movement Previously, large-scale transfers were not allowed due to concerns about rank integrity. However, the decision to permit student movement was discussed in the IIT Council and will be subject to approval by individual IIT senates. This initiative aims to transform parallel-operating campuses into a network facilitating student movement. Haridoss emphasized that students often move for internships and training, making it beneficial for them to take courses at nearby IITs during such periods.

