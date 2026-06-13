PIB fact check debunks NEET paper leak rumor
What's the story
The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed a viral social media claim that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper was leaked again. The rumor started on X when a user shared a screenshot from a Telegram group, asking if the NEET paper had been leaked once more. The screenshot showed what looked like a question paper booklet with "KAVERI" at the top and "Proofs/Price" with a timestamp of 2:29pm from the previous day.
Misinformation debunked
NEET paper leak claim is false: PIB
The PIB Fact Check unit has confirmed that the claim of a NEET paper leak is false. The unit said that a question paper was being circulated on social media with claims of a leak, but clarified that these claims are fake. It advised candidates not to trust or share any unverified examination-related content.
Official guidance
PIB Fact Check's advice to students
PIB Fact Check has also advised students to get examination-related information only from official sources. The unit directed candidates to visit the official NEET website for authentic updates and asked users to report any suspicious content related to the Government of India. This clarification comes as authorities step up their efforts against misinformation ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled for June 21.