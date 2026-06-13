PIB fact check debunks NEET paper leak rumor

Official guidance

PIB Fact Check's advice to students

PIB Fact Check has also advised students to get examination-related information only from official sources. The unit directed candidates to visit the official NEET website for authentic updates and asked users to report any suspicious content related to the Government of India. This clarification comes as authorities step up their efforts against misinformation ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled for June 21.