NEET-UG 2027 to stretch 5-6 days at 1,000 centers
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, in a computer-based format from next year. The exam will be held over five to six days at around 1,000 centers across 500 cities, the Indian Express reported. This decision comes after this year's pen-and-paper exam was marred by a paper leak, leading to its cancellation and subsequent retest on June 21.
Exam details
Each center to accommodate around 500 candidates
According to the report, the NEET-UG will be mainly held at government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Some reputed private institutions may also be used as centers. Each center is expected to accommodate around 500 candidates every day, totaling around five lakh candidates per day. A detailed notification regarding shift timings and test cities will be issued after the NTA revamp is completed.
Agency revamp
NTA revamp expected to be completed before October
Sources also told the paper that the Ministry of Education is planning a "top to bottom" overhaul of the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests. The revamp will include changes in organization, infrastructure, technology, and processes. Sources said the exercise is expected to be completed before October. This decision comes after recommendations from a high-powered seven-member committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, which was constituted in 2024 following a paper leak that year.
Recent developments
How NEET retest was held
The NEET retest on June 21 was held under tight security, with the NTA saying every exam room, of which there were more than 95,000, had been fitted with security cameras. It also claimed that 51,311 jammers were being used to block phone signals and electrical interference. Controversially, Telegram was temporarily banned until June 22 over concerns the messaging app could be used for cheating.