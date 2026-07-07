NEET-UG 2027 to stretch 5-6 days at 1,000 centers 

Agency revamp

NTA revamp expected to be completed before October

Sources also told the paper that the Ministry of Education is planning a "top to bottom" overhaul of the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests. The revamp will include changes in organization, infrastructure, technology, and processes. Sources said the exercise is expected to be completed before October. This decision comes after recommendations from a high-powered seven-member committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, which was constituted in 2024 following a paper leak that year.