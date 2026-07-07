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Home / News / Career News / NEET-UG 2027 to stretch 5-6 days at 1,000 centers 
NEET-UG 2027 to stretch 5-6 days at 1,000 centers 
The decision was taken after this year's paper leak

NEET-UG 2027 to stretch 5-6 days at 1,000 centers 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 07, 2026
03:00 pm
What's the story

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, in a computer-based format from next year. The exam will be held over five to six days at around 1,000 centers across 500 cities, the Indian Express reported. This decision comes after this year's pen-and-paper exam was marred by a paper leak, leading to its cancellation and subsequent retest on June 21.

Exam details

Each center to accommodate around 500 candidates

According to the report, the NEET-UG will be mainly held at government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Some reputed private institutions may also be used as centers. Each center is expected to accommodate around 500 candidates every day, totaling around five lakh candidates per day. A detailed notification regarding shift timings and test cities will be issued after the NTA revamp is completed.

Agency revamp

NTA revamp expected to be completed before October

Sources also told the paper that the Ministry of Education is planning a "top to bottom" overhaul of the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests. The revamp will include changes in organization, infrastructure, technology, and processes. Sources said the exercise is expected to be completed before October. This decision comes after recommendations from a high-powered seven-member committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, which was constituted in 2024 following a paper leak that year.

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Recent developments

How NEET retest was held 

The NEET retest on June 21 was held under tight security, with the NTA saying every exam room, of which there were more than 95,000, had been fitted with security cameras. It also claimed that 51,311 jammers were being used to block phone signals and electrical interference. Controversially, Telegram was temporarily banned until June 22 over concerns the messaging app could be used for cheating.

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