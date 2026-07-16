NEET UG 2026 results declared; over 11 lakh candidates qualify

The NTA has revealed that over 58% of the qualified candidates are women. The qualification rate was also higher for women, with 56.8% qualifying compared to 55.1% of men.

This year, a total of 138 candidates scored above 690 out of a maximum of 720.

Notably, more than 93% were first-time NEET aspirants and almost all were aged between 17 and 19 years old.