NEET UG 2026 results declared; over 11 lakh candidates qualify
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET UG 2026. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission into undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses. The re-examination was held on June 21 across 5,440 centers in India and abroad in 13 languages. Candidates can check their results on the official website neet.nta.nic.in and download their scorecards from there too.
Gender statistics
Over 58% qualified candidates are women
The NTA has revealed that over 58% of the qualified candidates are women. The qualification rate was also higher for women, with 56.8% qualifying compared to 55.1% of men.
This year, a total of 138 candidates scored above 690 out of a maximum of 720.
Notably, more than 93% were first-time NEET aspirants and almost all were aged between 17 and 19 years old.
Top performers
Candidates from all states, Union territories
The highest score of 715 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana.
The NTA's score distribution also revealed that 19 candidates scored above 700.
Qualified candidates came from all states and Union Territories, with Uttar Pradesh having the highest number of qualified candidates at over 1.7 lakh.
Lakshadweep had 43 qualified candidates.
Result timeline
NTA streamlined evaluation process
The results were declared on time after the NTA streamlined the evaluation process.
The provisional answer key was released on June 25, with a challenge window open until June 28.
Scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses were displayed from July 13 to July 15.
The final answer key and results were declared on July 16.
Counseling process
Medical Counselling Committee to conduct counseling for AIQ seats
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counseling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats. State authorities will handle counseling for state quota seats.
The NTA clarified that its role is limited to conducting the examination, declaring results, and issuing All India Ranks, and not to seat allocation or counseling.
Candidates are advised to rely only on official websites for counseling updates and remain alert against fraudulent admission offers or requests for payment.