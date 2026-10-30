CBSE announces Class X exam pattern for 2028
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam pattern for the Class X board exams in 2028. It said students will have to appear for five compulsory subjects and an optional skill paper. The skill paper can help students clear the exams even if they fail in mathematics, science, or social science. However, the board has made it clear that this new scheme will not affect the current Class X batch.
Vocational requirement
Vocational education remains compulsory
Vocational education will continue to be a compulsory part of the curriculum for students of Class X (2028 batch).
To meet this requirement, students can choose between "Kaushal Vikas" or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE.
These include artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare, and design thinking.
Environmental Education will also be excluded from the Class 10 curriculum for the same batch in the 2027-28 academic session.
Curriculum clarification
Interdisciplinary areas, CT and AI modules excluded
The CBSE has also clarified that interdisciplinary areas and CT and AI modules will not be part of its Scheme of Studies.
This clarification is specifically for students studying in Class IX in 2026-27, who will appear for their Class X board exams in 2028.
"To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule... 'Individuals in Society.'.. 'Modules of CT and AI.'.. shall not be part of the curriculum," Praggya M Singh, director (academics) of CBSE said.
Vocational pathways
Two pathways for vocational education
The CBSE has also laid down two pathways for vocational education.
Students can either opt for school-based assessment or a board exam leading to a nationally recognized skill certification.
Current Class 9 students must study nine compulsory subjects, including three languages, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, and Vocational Education. They can choose one optional subject from a list of 57 choices.