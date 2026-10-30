CBSE announces Class X exam pattern for 2028

Vocational education will continue to be a compulsory part of the curriculum for students of Class X (2028 batch).

To meet this requirement, students can choose between "Kaushal Vikas" or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE.

These include artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare, and design thinking.

Environmental Education will also be excluded from the Class 10 curriculum for the same batch in the 2027-28 academic session.