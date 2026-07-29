Student gets second chance after hacking IIT Kanpur's website 

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said the institute is considering offering the student an internship at its C3iHub cybersecurity center.

At the same time, he clarified that hacking institutional systems is not a legitimate way to seek opportunities.

"The admissions process..had already been closed, and there were legal and procedural aspects involved. However, we did not want to jeopardize the future of the student, which is why we have decided to give him an opportunity," Agrawal told India Today.