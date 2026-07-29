Student gets second chance after hacking IIT Kanpur's website
What's the story
A student, who failed to secure admission into the BTech Cyber Security program at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, got a second chance after he hacked the institute's website. The hacker replaced a part of the site with the message: "Site is Hacked, All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance." He then posted the screenshots on social media platforms X and Reddit. However, instead of taking legal action, the institute decided to give the student another opportunity.
Internship proposal
Hacking not legitimate way to seek opportunities: Director
IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said the institute is considering offering the student an internship at its C3iHub cybersecurity center.
At the same time, he clarified that hacking institutional systems is not a legitimate way to seek opportunities.
"The admissions process..had already been closed, and there were legal and procedural aspects involved. However, we did not want to jeopardize the future of the student, which is why we have decided to give him an opportunity," Agrawal told India Today.
Ethical standards
Student failed to demonstrate his capabilities in selection process
Agrawal said applicants to the BTech Cybersecurity program get multiple chances to prove their skills during admission, including hackathons. However, this student failed to demonstrate his capabilities in the selection process.
While initially considering filing an FIR over the cyberattack, IIT Kanpur opted not to pursue immediate legal action and instead decided to nurture the student's talent while reiterating that such actions cannot be justified.
Open invitation
Proper and lawful process
Agrawal said IIT Kanpur invites talented cybersecurity enthusiasts to send their CVs for internship or job opportunities at C3iHub.
He stressed that students should always follow the proper and lawful process to achieve their goals.
"Students should always follow the proper and lawful process to achieve their goals and avoid indulging in activities that may have serious consequences," he said.