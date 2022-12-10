Career

UGC new rule mandates 4-year course for 'Honors' degree

As per new draft norms framed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Students will now be allowed to acquire an undergraduate "Honors" degree only after completing four years instead of three. The "curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programs" draft has been put together in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) and is set to be notified officially on Monday, as per reports.

Currently, all students can obtain an honors degree after finishing three years of their undergraduate programs.

The Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) also permits students multiple entry and exit options.

If they quit before three years, students can rejoin again within three years of their initial exit.

However, they would need to complete the degree within seven years.

UG honors degree in four years

"Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits and UG honors degree in four years on completion of 160 credits," says the draft. It also indicates that anyone wishing to take up a research specialization will have to take a research project in their four-year course and receive an honors degree with a research specialization.

University to provide bridge courses to extended program

"Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year UG program as per the existing Choice Based Credit System are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate program. The university may provide bridge courses to enable them to transition to the extended program," it stated.

What is the FYUP curriculum?

The FYUP curriculum includes major and minor stream courses, language and skill courses, environmental education, digital and technological solutions, understanding India, yoga education, health and wellness, and fitness and sports. After the second semester's conclusion, candidates can decide whether to change their major or continue with their chosen program. Students can also go for a UG with double or single major.

FYUGP to be implemented in all private and state universities

"A student has to secure a minimum of 50% credits from the major discipline for the 3/4-year UG degree to be awarded a single major," the document reads. Besides the 45 central universities, the FYUGP is set to be integrated into private and state universities from the 2023-24 academic session, Hindustan Times reported. Numerous deemed universities will also give consent to integrate the program.