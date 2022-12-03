Career

IIT Kanpur: 33 job offers of Rs. 1 crore made

IIT Kanpur: 33 job offers of Rs. 1 crore made

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 03, 2022, 08:18 pm 2 min read

At the end of day one, there were a total of 519 job offers made

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur placement season is underway for 2022-23 and has brought in several big offers from both domestic and international employers. At the end of day one, there were a total of 519 job offers made. These numbers included 207 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) made so far. On December 1, the placement season's first phase kick-started and continued until late.

488 students accepted PPOs and placement offers

According to reports in India Today, a total of 488 students have accepted their PPOs and placement offers on the first day to guarantee employment. IIT Kanpur has drawn several top and prestigious employers this season. These include the likes of SAP Labs, Square Point Capital, Boston Consulting Group, Rakuten Mobile, Bain and Company, and a few others.

33 offers of over Rs. 1 crore made

It is learned that a total of 33 offers of over Rs. 1 crore have been received. While there are numerous packages from international recruiters, this year's biggest offer domestically was Rs. 1.9 crore. During Phase one of the 2021-22 placement season, the biggest offer was Rs. 1.2 crore for domestic candidates and 287,550 US dollars for international candidates.

IITs bring back class 12 performance criteria

IITs made the decision to bring back the performance criteria for class 12 for future admissions. The decision to relax the Class 12 board exam performance was made amid the global pandemic. The admission requirement was relaxed, and pass marks were required in subjects such as language, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and other subjects apart from these.

Know about the old requirements

Candidates before 2020 with JEE (Advanced) qualification ranks were required to score at least 75% in Class 12 to secure a place at an IIT. Otherwise, they needed figures in the top 20 percentile in their board exams. Students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) required a minimum of 65% or achieved the top 20 percentile criteria.