Career

Decoding the exam preparation strategy of CA top rankers

Decoding the exam preparation strategy of CA top rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 28, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

Chartered Accountancy is one of the most challenging and well-respected professions in the country.

Chartered Accountancy (CA) is one of the most challenging and well-respected professions in the country. To become a CA, a candidate must pass three levels of the examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These levels include CA Foundation, the CA Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC), and the CA Final examination. Here are some CA preparation strategies followed by toppers.

Create study chart Plan out your studies

The syllabus for the CA exams is vast, and it is not possible to cover everything without having a well-structured plan. Maintaining a detailed study chart will help you perform well in your CA exams. This will give you an idea of where you currently stand and how much work has to be put into various topics.

Taking guidance Take advice from experienced CA professionals

Try to reach out to people who have passed the CA examinations before. If you know someone who is a CA in your family or friends, that would be ideal. There are coaching centers and online platforms that can help you in your examination journey too. Taking advice from professionals or guides would help you get additional insight on how to crack the exams.

Study breaks, habits Maintain a disciplined lifestyle

It's almost impossible to pass all three levels of the CA program without having a disciplined manner of study. Also, taking scheduled breaks during the study period helps the brain stay active. Maintaining a healthy diet with meals at fixed timings keeps your mind and body in good shape. You must sleep at a fixed time and get a good quality of sleep too.

Prepare notes Self study and notes preparation

Preparing short notes can be very useful, especially during the revision phase of exam preparation. This would help you absorb essential information from the vast syllabus easily. These notes would also encourage you to write to-the-point answers, which is important while attempting the CA exams. You can underline important words/points in your notes and follow this in the examination as well.

ICAI RTPs, mock tests Revision and mock test papers

Attempt mock tests and revision test papers (RTPs) without fail to know where you stand. This will help you improve your time management skills. Taking the revision test papers provided by ICAI is a must before attempting the CA examinations. They contain the latest amendments that students must know about. Attempting mock tests regularly will help you assess your preparation and cover everything required.