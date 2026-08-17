Why NTA is re-conducting UGC-NET exams for English, Sociology, Commerce
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced a retest for the UGC-NET June 2026 exams in English, Commerce, and Sociology. The decision comes after the NTA received complaints about multiple errors in the papers. A committee formed by the NTA to look into these discrepancies found the papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors, including misspelling of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, and punctuation mistakes.
Examination details
Retests to be held on September 9, 10
It also found repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.
The retests will be held on September 9 and 10 with no extra fees for candidates who appeared in these subjects.
The English retest will be conducted on September 9 from 9:00am to 12:00pm followed by the Commerce retest from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on the same day.
The Sociology retest will be held on September 10 from 9:00am to noon.
Agency's action
Retest will not affect the other 84 subjects
Director Abhishek Singh said the committee reviewed these complaints and recommended retests for fairness.
The agency said, "The Committee recommended that, in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted."
The retest will not affect the other 84 subjects, which will have their results declared as per schedule.
Examination impact
Allocation of JRF seats
The allocation of Junior Research Fellowship seats and eligibility certificates for Assistant Professor positions will also not be delayed.
According to the agency, the number of candidates to be qualified for assistant professor will be equivalent to 6% of those who took the June 2026 test or the retest, whichever is higher.
Similarly, the subject-wise allocation for remaining three subjects for JRF, eligibility for assistant professor, and eligibility for PhD admission will be done as mentioned in the Information Bulletin.