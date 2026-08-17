Why NTA is re-conducting UGC-NET exams for English, Sociology, Commerce 

It also found repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.

The retests will be held on September 9 and 10 with no extra fees for candidates who appeared in these subjects.

The English retest will be conducted on September 9 from 9:00am to 12:00pm followed by the Commerce retest from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on the same day.

The Sociology retest will be held on September 10 from 9:00am to noon.