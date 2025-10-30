Delhi air quality turns 'severe' again; AQI crosses 400 mark 

The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated sharply overnight, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400-mark on Thursday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 408 at Anand Vihar on Thursday, categorizing it as "severe." Other areas, such as Akshardham, also recorded an AQI of 409 in the severe category.

Pollution control measures Cloud seeding trial failed to produce desired results The severe pollution comes after the Delhi government attempted cloud seeding to induce artificial rain and reduce pollution. However, a trial on October 28 failed to produce desired results due to low humidity levels. A follow-up operation was also postponed for the same reason. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said future cloud seeding efforts will be dependent on adequate humidity levels.

Meteorological impact IMD blames multiple weather systems for poor air quality The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the poor air quality to multiple weather systems. Cyclone Montha's landfall in Andhra Pradesh and an active Western Disturbance over the northern hills are affecting Delhi-NCR. Falling wind speeds could potentially be a major contributor to the pollution rise. Winds that used to blow at 14 kmph have since reduced to approximately 10 kmph, limiting pollutant spread. This has caused particulate matter to concentrate near the surface, aggravating smog conditions.