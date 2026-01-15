Delhi shivers at 2.9°C, coldest January morning in 3 years

Delhi experienced its coldest January morning in three years on Thursday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.9 degrees Celsius. The last time the city recorded such low temperatures was on January 16, 2023, when it dipped to a similar low of 1.4 degrees Celsius. The intense cold wave was accompanied by dense fog that severely reduced visibility and disrupted normal life across the region.

Weather impact Dense fog disrupts normal life, air quality worsens The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of moderate to dense fog over Delhi for the next two hours. The IMD cautioned that visibility could drop below 50 meters at several places, and fog conditions were likely to worsen after 7:00am. This could severely impact road, rail, and air traffic in the region.

Pollution alert Delhi's air quality index hits alarming levels The air quality in Delhi also took a hit, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at a staggering 356, which is in the "very poor" category. Monitoring stations across the city reported alarming pollution levels, with most areas recording AQI values above 300. Some of the worst-hit areas include Chandni Chowk (404), Nehru Nagar (402), Pusa (401), Jahangirpuri (397), Vivek Vihar (397), Rohini (393), Wazirpur (393) and Punjabi Bagh (392).

Weather forecast Cold wave conditions to persist, says IMD The IMD has predicted that cold wave conditions are likely to continue over several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, for the next two days. Weather expert Devendra Tripathi said a new Western Disturbance is expected on January 15 which will bring heavy snowfall in North India between January 15 and 30.

