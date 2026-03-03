Delhi businessman killed by friend, dismembered, dumped in river

In a shocking incident of greed-fueled murder, a 48-year-old Delhi businessman was allegedly killed by his friend and associates. The victim, Anroop Gupta, was reportedly lured to a party at his friend's Matiala Extension flat on February 18. After tying him up and demanding money, they brutally stabbed him to death when he refused to give more than his gold jewelry.

Body disposal Main accused dismembered body, sent messages to family The main accused, 29-year-old Happy alias Suraj, allegedly used a machete to dismember Gupta's body. The pieces were stuffed into plastic bags and dumped in the Yamuna River near Vrindavan. To throw off investigators, the accused kept Gupta's phone on and sent messages from it to his family and canteen staff. They claimed he was on a vacation to Goa.

Investigation progress Family files missing person report on February 23 Gupta's family filed a missing person report on February 23 after he failed to return home. The police then launched an investigation that included checking CCTV footage and analyzing toll data. CCTV footage showed Gupta entering the building but never leaving, while toll data confirmed his SUV traveled toward Vrindavan before returning to Noida within hours.

