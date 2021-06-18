HC takes note of violation of COVID-19 protocols in markets

Delhi High Court has asked the government to look into the matter to control crowds

The Delhi High Court Friday took cognizance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all. The High Court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitize shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

Decision

Photographs showing norm violations by vendors highlighted the matter

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the High Court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets. "We have paid a huge price in the second wave. There is not a single household which has not suffered," the bench observed.

Delhi is preparing to combat the third wave on war-footing

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had cautioned that the chances of COVID-19 third wave were quite real, while he talked about his government's preparations to combat it. Kejriwal was speaking after inaugurating 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi. The government is also in talks with the IGL for setting up a 150-tonne oxygen production plant.

COVID-19 numbers

Delhi registered 158 COVID-19 cases yesterday

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 158 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.20%. To date, the national capital has recorded 14,31,868 cases with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.97% and 24,886 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 2,97,62,793 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,83,490.

COVID-19 vaccination

Delhi administered 54,912 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours

Delhi has administered 62,56,344 vaccine doses to date, comprising 47,49,156 first doses, while 15,07,188 have had the benefit of receiving the second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 54,912 doses were administered across the national capital, 36,413 people received their first dose whereas 18,499 were fully vaccinated. India's cumulative vaccination coverage stands at 26,86,65,914.