Delhi records season's coldest day at 3.2°C

Delhi and several northern states of India are reeling under a cold wave, with temperatures dropping to their season's lowest. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave alerts and warned of dense fog in the region over the next few days. On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, leading to school closures in some areas.

Weather forecast IMD forecasts continued cold wave conditions The IMD has predicted that minimum temperatures will remain 3-5 degrees below normal across Delhi and surrounding areas for the next three days. Severe cold wave conditions are also likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 12 and 13. Dense fog is also expected in northwest India and Bihar for the next five days.

Regional impact Northern states experience sub-zero temperatures Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have reported sub-zero temperatures. Punjab and Haryana also saw mercury levels hovering near freezing. Bathinda recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Hisar was at 2.2 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan witnessed severe cold, with Pratapgarh recording minus two degrees Celsius. Jharkhand saw temperatures dip below 10 degrees Celsius in eight districts. Schools in Ranchi district have been shut for students up to class six till January 14 due to the extreme weather conditions.