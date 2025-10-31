Delhi records coolest, wettest October in 3 years

Delhi has recorded its coolest and wettest October in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) . The average monthly maximum temperature was 31.5°C, which is 1.5°C below the long-period average (LPA). This makes it the lowest since 2022 when it was 31.4°C. The unusual weather patterns are largely attributed to heavy rainfall this month, with Delhi receiving a total of 128.6mm of rain.

Rainfall record Third wettest October in past decade In the first half of the month alone, 89.3mm was recorded, nearly six times more than the LPA of 15.1mm, resulting in a surplus of about 491%. In comparison, there was no rainfall last year and only 5.4mm in 2023. Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, explained that "in October, particularly the first half," Delhi experienced ample rain due to western disturbances which kept days cooler and nights warmer by creating cloud cover even without rain.

Weather impact Key temperature and rainfall stats for October The monthly rainfall was recorded between October 1 and 8, with a single-day spell of 38mm on the first day. The average monthly minimum temperature stood at 20.1°C, slightly above normal but lower than last year's average of 21.4°C. The highest maximum temperature this month was recorded at 35.7°C on October 2, while the lowest daytime temperature was logged at a cooler 26.4°C on October 26.