Delhi's Ladli Yojana payout soon: Who is eligible for benefits 

The Delhi government will disburse honorarium to nearly 40,000 beneficiaries of the Ladli scheme on October 1. The payments will be made at an event at Talkatora Stadium as part of the Seva Pakhwada celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 75th birthday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are likely to attend the event.

Scheme details What is the Ladli scheme? The Ladli scheme was launched on January 1, 2008, to empower girl children born in Delhi by providing them financial assistance. The assistance is given in the form of term deposits with SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. The deposits include ₹11,000 for institutional births, ₹10,000 for home births and ₹5,000 each at key education stages—Classes 1, 6, 9 and 10. The deposits are released gradually as the girl progresses in her studies.

Empowering girls Who is eligible for benefits under the scheme? The maturity amount, together with interest, can be claimed when she completes Class 10 and may be used for higher education, vocational training, or starting a micro-enterprise. The benefits are available only for girls born in Delhi to families residing in the city for at least three years with an annual income not exceeding ₹1 lakh. Benefits are restricted to two daughters per family, and girls must be enrolled in a school recognized by the Delhi government or municipal councils.