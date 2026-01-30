Delhi's water bill surcharge waiver scheme extended till August 15

The Delhi government has extended its water bill surcharge waiver scheme till August 15, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma announced on Friday. The scheme, which was launched last October, waives off late payment surcharges (LPSC) for domestic water consumers who pay their principal amount by the deadline. Over 3.3 lakh people have benefited from this initiative so far.

Financial relief Scheme has provided rebates of ₹1,493 crore Since its launch, the scheme has provided rebates of ₹1,493 crore to domestic consumers. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has collected ₹430 crore in revenue from principal payments under this scheme. Verma expects recoveries to increase significantly after the next billing cycle when updated bills reflecting waived surcharges are issued. He also said that over 16 lakh domestic customers have pending water dues totaling ₹11,000 crore.

Extension reasons Issues in billing system The deadline for the scheme was extended after several requests from Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and public representatives. Verma said that there are issues in DJB's billing system which have prevented some consumers from availing themselves of the scheme. To address these problems, the government is working on fixing software glitches so that people can get updated bills after paying their water bills.

