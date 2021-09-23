Delhi Traffic Police will release list of 100 bad drivers

The persons on the list will be identified on the basis of four offenses -- red light jumping, speeding, drunk driving, and dangerous driving

For the first time, the Delhi Traffic Police will release a list of 100 bad drivers of the city who are regularly violating traffic rules, an official said on Thursday. The persons on the list will be identified on the basis of four offenses -- red light jumping, speeding, drunk driving, and dangerous driving, he said.

Details

Motive is to inform drivers that they need to improve

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander said the motive behind this is to inform those drivers that their driving skill is very poor and they need to improve. "With their driving, they themselves are in danger, their family and relatives who commute with them are in danger and other people on road are also in danger," Chander said.

Quote

Bad drivers should join our road safety classes: Chander

"We want to tell those bad drivers that their driving habits are not good and they should join our road safety classes where we will teach them about road safety," Chander said.

License

License will be canceled if they fail to join classes

The police said, "If the offenders do not join the classes despite being asked repeatedly and keep committing offenses, their license will be canceled permanently under the Motor Vehicle Act Section 19 (that grants power to licensing authority of such revocation)." "They will also be unable to get the license in the future," the police added.

List

List will be ready in a day or two: Chander

The Traffic Police will be using information kept in its database which is fed whenever e-challans are issued to the offenders. "We've started extracting data from our database. The list will be ready in a day or two and the notices will be sent to their (offenders) residences asking them to come for the road safety and counseling classes at Todapur," Chander said.

Further details

Driving of attendees will be monitored after the sessions: Police

"After their sessions, the driving of attendees will be monitored by the police and if they are caught committing the same crimes in the future, the process of canceling their license will be initiated," the police said. "Information related to other offenses, including accidents, hit and run, by these people will be taken from the stations district-wise," the police said.