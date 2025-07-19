Delhi clears ₹24,000cr plan to transform traffic flow

In a major development, the central and Delhi governments have approved nine major infrastructure projects worth ₹24,000 crore to tackle the city's traffic congestion. The projects include tunnels, flyovers, metro extensions, and new roads. They aim to cut travel time, reduce pollution, and make daily commutes smoother for millions in Delhi-NCR. Construction on these projects is expected to start this year in phases and be completed by 2027.

Key initiatives These are some key projects in Delhi One of the major projects is the 12.3km extension of the Pink Line Metro from Majlis Park to Maujpur. This will complete the circular Pink Line and create a metro ring road across Delhi. Another project is an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur Bypass in South Delhi, which will ease commutes toward IGI Airport. A new tunnel from Shiv Murti to Vasant Kunj on NH-48 has also been proposed to ease bottlenecks.

Infrastructure expansion Outer Delhi to see more roads, underpasses Outer Delhi will also see major infrastructure upgrades under this plan. Flyovers and underpasses are proposed on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Gurugram-Jaipur Highway for better heavy vehicle movement. New roads connecting Rohini, Narela, and Bawana have been approved to improve connectivity in these areas. To ease pressure on the Delhi-Noida corridor, more underpasses and service roads will be constructed around the DND Flyway.