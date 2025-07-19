Delhi clears ₹24,000cr plan to transform traffic flow
What's the story
In a major development, the central and Delhi governments have approved nine major infrastructure projects worth ₹24,000 crore to tackle the city's traffic congestion. The projects include tunnels, flyovers, metro extensions, and new roads. They aim to cut travel time, reduce pollution, and make daily commutes smoother for millions in Delhi-NCR. Construction on these projects is expected to start this year in phases and be completed by 2027.
Key initiatives
These are some key projects in Delhi
One of the major projects is the 12.3km extension of the Pink Line Metro from Majlis Park to Maujpur. This will complete the circular Pink Line and create a metro ring road across Delhi. Another project is an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur Bypass in South Delhi, which will ease commutes toward IGI Airport. A new tunnel from Shiv Murti to Vasant Kunj on NH-48 has also been proposed to ease bottlenecks.
Infrastructure expansion
Outer Delhi to see more roads, underpasses
Outer Delhi will also see major infrastructure upgrades under this plan. Flyovers and underpasses are proposed on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Gurugram-Jaipur Highway for better heavy vehicle movement. New roads connecting Rohini, Narela, and Bawana have been approved to improve connectivity in these areas. To ease pressure on the Delhi-Noida corridor, more underpasses and service roads will be constructed around the DND Flyway.
Station overhaul
Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station
The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is also part of this plan. While improving passenger amenities, the plan also focuses on streamlining vehicle movement outside the station premises. Flyovers and service roads will be added to improve connectivity with long-distance expressways like the Delhi-Katra Expressway. Road and tunnel upgrades around IGI Airport will create quicker access to reduce congestion in the surrounding areas.