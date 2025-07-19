New Delhi's weather today: Warm day with pleasant conditions

The week ahead in New Delhi promises varied weather conditions. Saturday will be warm with temperatures between 29.3°C and 37.7°C under partly cloudy skies. From Sunday onwards, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected till Tuesday, bringing relief from the summer heat. Temperatures during this period will range from 26.9°C to 33.1°C on Sunday and drop further on Monday and Tuesday with cooler conditions due to heavy rain.

Week's end

Weather for rest of the week

The weather is likely to improve on Wednesday with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 36.8°C. However, Thursday will see warm conditions again with temperatures reaching up to 37.7°C, with chances of patchy rain in the evening. The most significant rainfall of the week is expected on Monday and Tuesday, providing respite from summer heat with notably cooler temperatures compared to other days.