Missing Tripura student's note found: 'no foul play involved'

The family of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University student who went missing on July 7, has found a letter in her handwriting. The letter reportedly states that she had planned to "end my life" by jumping off the Signature Bridge. It further adds, "I just feel like a failure and burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this." The note also mentions there was "no foul play" involved and it was "my decision."

Disappearance details Note found in her room Debnath, a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College from Tripura, has been missing since she went to drop a friend at Sarai Rohilla railway station on July 7, but her friend confirmed they did not meet. Her family discovered the letter in her room while searching for clues about her disappearance. They have also pointed out that CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge were not working, creating a blind spot in their search efforts.

Ongoing investigation Family's concerns Debnath's family has raised concerns over the delay in filing a First Information Report (FIR) and the non-functional CCTV cameras. They believe these factors could have provided crucial information about her whereabouts. The family has appealed to the public and authorities for any information regarding her disappearance. Her sister, Bipasha Debnath, expressed doubts about the situation, saying, "If she really wanted to die...you don't have to go all the way to a place where cameras are not working."

Official response Tripura CM takes cognizance of case The Tripura Chief Minister's Office has taken cognizance of the case and directed local police to take immediate action. Sneha's father, a retired Army Subedar Major, is undergoing treatment for kidney failure. Despite extensive searches by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a seven-kilometer radius from her last known location, no trace of Debnath has been found so far.