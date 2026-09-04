Delhi airport waterlogged after heavy rain lashes capital
What's the story
Heavy rains have hit several parts of Delhi on Friday, leading to waterlogging at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds later in the day. In light of these weather conditions, IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check their flight status and allow extra travel time due to possible road delays.
Weather forecast
IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall
The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few hours. It also expects strong winds with speeds of 40-50km/h, gusting up to 60km/h.
A second spell of light to moderate rain is likely between 5:00pm and 8:00pm with some isolated areas receiving heavy downpours during this time.
Twitter Post
Visuals from IGI airport
#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. pic.twitter.com/vejJpM2W2l— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026
Airport disruption
Flight operations affected at IGI Airport
The heavy rainfall has impacted flight operations at the IGI Airport.
The IGI Airport has issued a passenger advisory, warning passengers of disruptions in flight operations.
"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport....For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," the Delhi Airport operator GMR said.
Domestic flights arriving in Delhi from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Port Blair have been delayed.
Temperature update
Minimum temperature slightly above normal
On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.
The Ridge area recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal.
The maximum temperature in the city was expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 75% during morning hours.