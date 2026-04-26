Male corpse found in women's toilet at Inderlok Metro station

A male body was discovered hanging in a locked women's washroom at the Inderlok Metro station on Saturday in Delhi . The incident came to light around 5:33pm when a public call reporting a foul smell was received by the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Metro Police Station. The toilet, located inside the Sulabh complex, had been locked from the inside for an extended period.

Discovery details Man likely to be caretaker of washroom facility Upon receiving the call, a police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the washroom. Inside, they found an unidentified man, aged around 40 years, hanging. Prima facie evidence suggests that he was likely the caretaker of the washroom facility, as he hadn't been seen for nearly two days before his body was discovered.

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway, no foul play suspected yet The crime team inspected the scene of the incident and shifted the body to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital's mortuary for preservation. Authorities are now working with Delhi Metro officials to confirm the deceased's identity. No foul play is suspected at this stage, but all possible angles are being explored as part of an ongoing investigation under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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